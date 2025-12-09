Appleton Airport offering gift-wrapping station

Video shows the gift-wrapping table at Appleton International Airport, offered to help lower stress for some during holiday travel.

While the station is helpful for last-minute gift givers/wrappers, it can also help with those worried about security checks.

If you're flying out of Appleton International Airport this holiday season, you'll notice a unique table once you get through security.

"We are offering complimentary gift wrapping," said Appleton Airport Air Service & Business Development Manager Brittany Gudex.

Everything a last-minute gift-giver would need is here from wrapping paper, boxes, bows and everything in between. The airport says their goal is to make this one less thing for travelers to worry about.

"Traveling during the holidays can be very stressful, so we still want to bring the holiday cheer. When they get to their final destination, they can have a wrapped gift," said Gudex.

The airport has been offering a gift-wrapping station around the holiday season for about ten years now and prides itself on giving customers something special.

"Not everyone is doing this. Appleton Airport takes a lot of pride in doing things for customers, to be the number one airport of choice in northeast Wisconsin," said Gudex.

"Our goal at ATW is to make customer experience faster, easier and more convenient and that also includes making things special."

While the gift-wrapping station can be a lifesaver for last-minute gift-givers, it can also be a huge help to those who plan ahead. Bringing a wrapped gift through security carries risk.

"I personally wouldn't bring a wrapped present through security because you just never know with machines, and they do random checks, so I would definitely come down and utilize the gift-wrapping station," said Gudex.

If you're worried about wrapping logistics before flying, the TSA also recommends mailing your gift ahead of time or waiting to wrap the gift when you reach your destination.