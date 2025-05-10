An American Catholic Renaissance? Mixed reactions towards first American Pope

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The announcement of American Robert Francis Prevost becoming Pope Leo XIV has sparked various reactions among Appleton residents, with some seeing potential for political unity while others emphasize the need to view him beyond his nationality.

"Oh yeah I was elated," said one Appleton man who practices Catholicism.

Despite his excitement, the man doesn't believe an American pope will necessarily make America more Catholic. Instead, he sees Pope Leo XIV as a potential bridge in America's political divide.

"I think that people are already entrenched in their faiths and the route and the course they are going," he said.

"Perhaps politically that can bring both sides together in this country," said Bloom.

Juno Curry, a Lawrence University student who identifies as agnostic, acknowledges the significant influence religious leadership has on American society.

"I'm agnostic, personally. But I do understand that these structures of power have a lot of influence over American life," Curry said.

Curry emphasized that the pope's role should remain separate from American politics.

"With American Nationalism on the rise, I don't want to label him as an American. I want to label him as a person," Curry said.

Friends Damarcus Parks and Owen Skorupski shared a perspective focused on unity rather than nationality or religious affiliation.

"In the eyes of the Lord, we are all created equal. We all are the same. So I guess instead of looking at him as 'The Pope American' you can look at him as just 'The Pope,'" they said.

As Pope Leo XIV begins his papacy, Appleton residents hold varying expectations for his leadership, but many will be watching his journey closely.

