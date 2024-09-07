Amazon takes superfan Brillion boy on facility tour, surprises him with $10,000

GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — A boy from Brillion has touched the hearts of one of the largest companies in the world. It's not the first time.



A 10-year-old boy from Brillion with autism formed a special bond with his local Amazon delivery driver back in 2021

Sawyer Burich was surprised with two $5,000 checks for school supplies, benefiting his school district

Amazon says Sawyer will always have a job waiting for him when he's old enough to work

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

It’s clear that when you meet 10-year-old Sawyer Burich, you're getting to know a truly remarkable kid.

"So, it seems like you're going to be a future Amazon worker someday?" I asked him.

"I don't know. Maybe I should be," Sawyer said. "How am I supposed to drive? I'm not 16 yet!"

Sawyer has autism, and he’s touched many hearts, including those at Amazon.

Amazon Delivery Service Manager Scott Merkle says it all started back in 2021 when Sawyer befriended his local Amazon driver.

"The delivery driver himself was phenomenal," Merkle said. "He went through the process of getting Sawyer a custom costume, a custom vest for him to wear."

Sawyer wore the vest as part of a Halloween costume that year. But his mother, Danielle Burich, said the relationship didn’t stop there.

"He noticed they got new electric trucks, which sparked an interest," Danielle said. "So, we reached out to the center here in Greenville and asked if he could come tour."

On Friday, Sawyer, joined by friends and family, got an up-close look at Amazon's electric delivery truck fleet.

One of which had a special surprise in the back.

Sawyer exclaimed, "school supplies … from Sawyer? Aw."

Two $5,000 checks on behalf of Amazon—and Sawyer—for school supplies for Chilton Elementary School and the Brillion School District.

All thanks to a little boy with a passion for delivering.

An Amazon representative told me Sawyer will always be welcome and has a job waiting for him as soon as he’s old enough.

In Greenville, Noah Cornelius, NBC 26.