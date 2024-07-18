AJ Dillon and his wife launch new foundation for 'longer lasting impact' on community

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle launches the Dillon Family Foundation.



The launch was hosted at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Little Chute.



AJ says starting the foundation has been a goal since his rookie year. The Dillon family have been partnering with Feeding America since 2022.



Hunger awareness, serving families are initials pillars of the foundations.



Thursday afternoon, the two helped pack 375 meals for families in need.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

"We're trying to help as many people as we can day by day, year by year," Green Bay Packers running back, AJ Dillon, said.

It's a partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin the Dillon family said has been going on since 2022.

"We've done so much good with them, they've done so much good in the community the last couple of years, it's only right we took it to them," Dillon said.

On Thursday, Dillon and his wife Gabrielle were back serving at Feeding America — This time to launch their Dillon Family Foundation.

"Regardless of football, this community means so much to us and we love the people here and the opportunities we've been able to receive, it's only right that we try and start this foundation here and try to give back to our community that we are part of every single day," AJ said.

AJ and Gabrielle said inspiration to serve the community comes from their own families growing up. Both say addressing hunger is a strong need statewide.

"It's exciting to take our fun passions and being able to give back with that, it's awesome," Gabrielle said.

In just one hour, the Dillon's helped pack cereal and prepped 375 meals. Even with the large number, they say it's not about the numbers.

"How can we do more, how can we have more of an outreach," Gabrielle said. "We really think that our foundation will create new avenues and it will help us have more of an outreach and longer lasting impact."