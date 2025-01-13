Air Wisconsin to stop flying for American

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton-based Air Wisconsin Airlines says it will stop flying for American Airlines, beginning on April 3.



Air Wisconsin Airlines will now focus on subsidized Essential Air Service (EAS) routes and expand charter operations

American Airlines maintains that it will continue flights between Chicago O'Hare and Appleton International

American Airlines expects to increase flights from O'Hare on other regional carriers to replace Air Wisconsin’s operation

According to a press release from Air Wisconsin, the realignment enables the airline to prioritize underserved and rural communities that rely on EAS routes for air connectivity. Air Wisconsin says its fleet of 60 Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft, each with a 50-seat capacity, is specifically designed to meet the flexibility and efficiency required in these markets.

But despite Air Wisconsin’s departure, American Airlines has confirmed that it will maintain service between Chicago and Appleton with enhanced aircraft options.

“By June, all American flights between [Chicago O'Hare] and [Appleton International] will operate on dual-class regional aircraft, featuring a premium cabin,” said Jay Singh, Corporate Communications Specialist for American Airlines in a statement. Singh also added that Air Wisconsin’s contributions over the past two years were "instrumental in supporting the airline’s regional operations."

The Department of Transportation describes Essential Air Service (EAS) as "a program that was put into place to guarantee that communities that were served by certificated air carriers prior to passage of the ADA maintain a minimum level of scheduled air service."

After April 3, Air Wisconsin will fully focus on EAS routes. Air Wisconsin also says it will tailor air travel solutions to specific markets, including charter services particularly for NCAA collegiate sports teams. Air Wisconsin stated that “the realignment of major athletic conferences has increased travel distances for teams,” creating greater demand for charter travel during both regular seasons and post-season tournaments.

Robert Binns, President and CEO of Air Wisconsin, commented on the organizational change.

"This strategic shift underscores our adaptability and commitment to delivering reliable, customized air travel solutions where they are most needed."

Also in the press release, the regional airline announced that it recently retired all remaining debt on its aircraft, allowing it to further financially support its new operational focus.

Air Wisconsin uses Appleton International Airport as a base of operations. It has operated since 1965 and currently only operates Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft, according to the press release.

Appleton International Airport said at this time, they have no comment about the shift. I also reached out to Air Wisconsin, but have not heard back yet.

