AASD policy on ticketing students draws renewed scrutiny ahead of school year

Appleton’s policy of ticketing students for skipping class has drawn criticism from community members

Some argue it alienates students and disproportionately targets marginalized groups.

Despite concerns, the school district states that ticketing is rarely used, only as a last resort

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Appleton Area School District's policy on ticketing students is drawing renewed scrutiny ahead of the school year, mainly from members of the group "Hate Free Outagamie."

Vanessa Moran and members of the community organization "Hate Free Outagamie" say it’s the wrong approach to enforcing attendance.

“The inclusion of law enforcement with students is putting some of the students with the greatest needs at risk,” Moran said.

In March, students and parents were informed that police-issued tickets could be used for students caught out of class. Police said repeat offenders within 30 days could face a $200.50 fine.

Moran and others from Hate Free Outagamie have voiced concerns that:



Tickets alienate and drive students away from school.

These rules disproportionately target people of color and the poor.

The Appleton Area School District has acknowledged that it mishandled how it highlighted the policy earlier this year in an effort to address attendance problems. However, School Board President Kay Eggert said earlier this month that the ticketing procedure is not new.

“The ticketing procedure is not a new policy. It is something that has been available for use for years. It is rarely used,” Eggert said, noting that no tickets have been issued since the March statement.

The district also states that ticketing is a last resort among many procedures, such as detention, aimed at keeping students in class. Still, Moran and others believe it shouldn’t even be an option.

“The fact it’s there at all is a problem,” Moran said.

I reached out to the Appleton Area School District for further comment on Hate Free Outagamie’s specific concerns. A spokesperson told me they haven’t met with the group and would prefer to reach out directly before commenting.