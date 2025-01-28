AASD board approves new attendance boundaries for Edison Elementary School, repurposing of Columbus Elementary

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District (AASD) Board of Education has unanimously approved new attendance boundaries for Edison Elementary School.

This decision follows the decision to "repurpose" Columbus Elementary School, which took place January 13. Students currently zoned for Columbia are set to relocate to Edison.

The updated boundaries will now include the entire former Columbus attendance area, along with portions of the Franklin Elementary School area south of Wisconsin Avenue and parts of the Dunlap Elementary School area east of Richmond Street. These changes will take effect beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

The district says the new boundaries are part of its ongoing efforts to address enrollment shifts and improve the educational experience. The board says it also discussed various boundary options and reviewed community feedback during listening sessions held earlier in January. Some community members voiced concerns about walk-ability and the transition process for students.

While the district says it plans to work closely with families and school staff to ensure a smooth transition, the final plan is still in progress. The district emphasized that the changes are expected to enhance the learning environment at Edison by ensuring a "balanced student population and better utilization of available resources."

The motion to approve the new boundaries was made by Edward Ruffolo, seconded by Jason Kolpack, and carried unanimously by the board.