A to F: Appleton voters grade President's Trump's return to office

President Donald Trump recently reached 100 days into his second term—and the reactions on how he’s doing are coming in strong across the country, including the Fox Valley.

Downtown Appleton was buzzing on a busy night when I hit College Avenue with a whiteboard and one question: How would you grade President Trump’s first 100 days on a scale of A through F?

One pedestrian responded “C minus.” Another shouted, “A, [expletive]!” while driving past me.

“He gets an F! F! F!!!! F!!!!," shouted a group of girls in a car.

Just a few of the extremely passionate responses I was met with Tuesday night.

Local student Melody Birney offered Trump a failing mark too.

“I think he’s wasting our time,” she remarked.

Appleton residents Sharon Weber and Jean Schlais also chimed in.

“F,” they said in unison.

Student Lennon Torres didn’t hold back either. “F. Less than F. The Trump Administration is less than an F,” Torres argued. “Immigration and all the tyrannical stuff he’s doing to our government. It’s not ok.”

But not everyone was so critical, including visitor Julie Manders.

“I would give him a B. A very strong B."

She also expressed disappointment at how divided the country has become. "We’re so divided. And I think it’s hard for people to acknowledge something positive if that’s not the individual that they wanted.”

Whether it was an A, a C-, an F, or even a Z, it’s clear that Wisconsin voters are split on how to feel regarding Trump after his first 100 days of his second term.