A 2010 co-sleeping case that was essentially lost for years has been dismissed

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A case against Michael Donnelly, the man charged in the 2010 co-sleeping death of his infant son, was dismissed on Friday.

Court records show Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Joy Tempelis filed a motion to dismiss the charge of first-degree reckless homicide against Donnelly on Thursday.

During a motion hearing on Friday morning, the case was dismissed by a judge.

Donnelly was arrested after being charged in connection with his infant son's death that occurred 15 years ago in Appleton. A warrant for his arrest was issued in March.

Prosecutors say the file was never referred to them after the original investigating officers left the Appleton Police Department.

The 2010 criminal complaint alleges Donnelly rolled onto his infant son while they slept on a couch together.