Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox CitiesAppleton

Actions

A 2010 co-sleeping case that was essentially lost for years has been dismissed

Michael Donnelly appears in court, in-person at Outagamie County Courthouse.
Noah Cornelius
Michael Donnelly, now 35, appears in court at Outagamie County Courthouse. He's charged in the death of his infant son which took place 15 years ago.
Michael Donnelly appears in court, in-person at Outagamie County Courthouse.
Posted

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A case against Michael Donnelly, the man charged in the 2010 co-sleeping death of his infant son, was dismissed on Friday.

Court records show Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Joy Tempelis filed a motion to dismiss the charge of first-degree reckless homicide against Donnelly on Thursday.

During a motion hearing on Friday morning, the case was dismissed by a judge.

Donnelly was arrested after being charged in connection with his infant son's death that occurred 15 years ago in Appleton. A warrant for his arrest was issued in March.

Prosecutors say the file was never referred to them after the original investigating officers left the Appleton Police Department.

The 2010 criminal complaint alleges Donnelly rolled onto his infant son while they slept on a couch together.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WebBios 600x400 Kyle and Noah.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters