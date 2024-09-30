'A 20 yard walk takes 15 minutes'; Kaukauna school district hoping to move on from century-old middle school

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — With the general election just over a month away, there's one issue on the ballot drawing attention in Kaukauna.



Kaukauna's River View Middle School, established in 1923, faces modernization challenges prompting a $198 million referendum on the November ballot

Superintendent Mike Slowinski emphasizes the building's inability to meet current student needs, particularly for those with disabilities

Community members express mixed feelings about the tax increase, but some, like mother Kristin McEneany, advocate for immediate action to avoid rising construction costs

River View Middle School has been around since 1923.

But Superintendent Mike Slowinski says River View is simply too outdated.

“This building, although it has served a really critical need in our community and it has served admirably for the last 100 years, it’s not meeting the current needs of our students.”

Principal Luke Cromell took me on a tour around the school. He says the school is especially difficult for students with disabilities.

“Crutches, a boot, and wheelchair isn’t going to be able to complete this circuit, and they’re gonna have to use some sort of combination of two different elevators to go up and around and just to get, you know, sometimes in the space of 20 yards away? Will sometimes take a 15-minute walk,” Cromell said.

To address the mounting concerns, the Kaukauna School Board unanimously authorized a $198 million referendum question, which will be on the November 5th ballot.

"Two years ago, we invited the entire community together to learn about what they would like to see from the future of our schools,” notes Mike Slowinski.

Should it pass, a new middle school will be built near Kaukauna High School.

Some community members have expressed opposition online due to a tax increase should it pass, but Kaukauna mother Kristin McEneany says they can’t wait any longer.

“If we wait on it, it’s only going to cost more. We know construction costs are going up. It’s only going to cost more if we wait another four years, eight years,” McEneany said.

The school district says they will continue to hold information sessions leading up to the November election. You can learn more about them here.