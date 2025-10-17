APPLETON (NBC 26) — Charles "Chuck" Barnum, a 90-year-old volunteer with Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity, fulfilled a goal three decades in the making: sponsoring a first home built by the organization.

90-year-old volunteer fulfills dream of sponsoring Habitat for Humanity home

Journey began with eighth home dedication

Barnum's involvement with Habitat for Humanity started when someone invited him to a home dedication in 1995.

"Somebody invited me to the habitat home dedication...And I thought wow, am I impressed with the whole concept of building homes?" Barnum said.

His passion for the organization has remained strong over the past 30 years.

"I've been to probably 300 home dedications of Habitat for Humanity in this area," Barnum said.

Goal evolved from estate planning to immediate action

Initially, Barnum planned to sponsor a home through his estate after his death.

"It's a hundred thousand dollars to sponsor a house but I said maybe I'll better wait till I'd pass away. You know, I'll let my estate take care of that," Barnum said.

But that idea didn't last long.

"But then as I kept going and I kept living longer than I thought I was going to and I said ahh, I'm gonna do it," Barnum said.

Dedication honors late wife

Barnum says the sponsored home is also dedicated in loving memory of Donna Barnum, Chuck's late wife whom he participated in Habitat activities with.

"That house is in loving memory of Donna Barnum, and there's my lovely departed, unfortunately. There she is," Barnum said, showing a photo of his wife.

When asked about her involvement, Barnum fondly recalled her contributions.

"She was great at building," he said.

The Barnum Family-sponsored house, House #361 was dedicated Oct. 14.

Organization treasures longtime volunteer

Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity considers Chuck a member of their family and is overwhelmingly thankful for his three decades of dedication to their mission of providing affordable housing.

Overwhelmed by achievement

Barnum expressed amazement at reaching this milestone after decades of volunteering.

When asked if he ever expected to get this far when he first started volunteering, Barnum replied, "No, no, I did not."

Despite achieving his long-held goal, Barnum plans to continue volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. His new objective is to find a picture of himself with late President Jimmy Carter from a Habitat for Humanity event years ago that he says he lost, but hopes to find again.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.