7-year-old Sturgeon Bay girl spends holidays giving back

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Seven-year-old Katelyn Much from Sturgeon Bay is bringing holiday cheer in a big way by giving back to local veterans.



Seven-year-old Katelyn Much hosted a “Cookies and Cards” event in Kaukauna to create holiday cards for veterans

The cards will be delivered Friday to VFW Post 3088 in Sturgeon Bay and the American Legion in Appleton

Katelyn, known for her generosity, often asks for donations to help others instead of birthday gifts

This holiday season, Katelyn hosted a “Cookies & Cards” event at Patty & Pablo’s in Kaukauna, with help from her mom, Jennifer. The event invited the community to create handmade holiday cards for veterans.

“We’re making cards for the veterans because I figured, why do we only celebrate veterans on Veterans Day?” Katelyn said.

The cards will be delivered Friday morning to VFW Post 3088 in Sturgeon Bay and Friday afternoon to the American Legion in Appleton.

This isn’t the first time Katelyn has used her creativity to help others.

“Usually I do this for my birthdays,” she said. “I ask people to get stuff for other people instead of for me.”

To learn more about Katelyn’s mission or to donate supplies, email katelynskindness@gmail.com or visit katelynskindness.com and find out how you can support her future plans.