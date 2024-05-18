47-year-old dead in ATV crash

CENTER (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an ATV crash on Rock Rd. near Mayflower Rd. in the town of Center just after 9 P.M. last night.

The Sheriff's Office says a 47-year-old Hortonville man was driving an ATV westbound on Rock Rd. when he lost control of the ATV and was ejected from it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the roadway was closed for about 4 hours after the incident, but has since reopened.