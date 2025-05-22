20-foot 'no drinking' zone around playgrounds, pavilions approved by Appleton city government

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton changes public drinking rules in city parks.

Appleton residents will no longer need a permit to consume alcohol in most areas of city parks following a unanimous vote by the city's Common Council.

The new rule bans alcoholic beverages within 20 feet of city-owned pavilions and playgrounds, but allows drinking in other park areas without requiring a permit as previously mandated.

"People understood the playground thing, you know, you don't want people drinking around little kids," Sheri S. Hartzheim said.

Hartzheim, District 13 Alderperson, was among the 14 council members who voted to approve the change.

The Appleton Police Department had expressed concerns about the original ordinance, which required permits for alcohol consumption anywhere on park grounds.

"It just wasn't doing what the city wanted to do, which was, you know, discourage people from drinking and blocking restrooms in pavilions," Hartzheim said.

City officials compare the new alcohol restriction to their existing smoking ban near playgrounds and pavilions, which can result in fines if violated.

The new rules include specific exemptions for those who have rented pavilions or are attending special events.

District 7 Alderperson Patrick Hayden believes most park visitors won't notice significant changes.

"I believe the vast majority of park visitors will be unaffected by the changes, aside from noticing pavilions and playgrounds are cleaner and better maintained," Hayden said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

