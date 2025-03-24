$100,000 bond set in infant homicide case which took place 15 years ago

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A $100,000 bond has been set for Michael Donnelly after charges were brought against him in the death of his infant son, Hunter, 15 years ago.

Appearing virtually via video conference, Donnelly was joined by defense attorney Jennifer Kelly. Kelly asked for Donnelly to be given a signature bond with a, quote, "low" cash amount and that Donnelly not be given a sobriety requirement, despite the fact that alcohol played a role in the infant's death.

However, District Attorney Melissa Tempelis argued the opposite, acknowledging the serious nature of the case despite how long ago the event took place, and citing Donnelly's previous criminal history both before and since the infant's death.

In the end, Court Comissioner Brian Figy issued a $100,000 bond and kept an absolute sobriety requirement.

Figy also barred Donnelly from contacting the mother of the deceased infant.

Donnelly was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the 2010 death of his one-month-old son in Appleton. Authorities say he initially denied wrongdoing but later admitted to drinking and falling asleep with the baby, leading to the infant’s death.

Donnelly's next appearance in court—for further proceedings—will take place April 7 at 11 a.m. at the Outgamie County Courthouse.