Annual ice fishing derby reels in big catch at local sportsman club

The Mishicot Sportsman Club hosted their 35 annual ice fishing derby.

"Excited to see what today brings" Joe Tulachka the president of the club said.

Joe Tulachka is the president of the Mischicot Sportsman Club, he says this year there weren't as many fish as they've seen in previous derby years.

"I don't think we had as many fish as normal brought in but the fish that were brought in were definitely some big fish" Tulachka said.

In the pasts, the club used to host the derby outside on the ice.

"But then they started running it here and it's been here ever since" Tulachka said.

One Walleye that was measured, weighed around six pounds and was 25 inches long.

The derby has nine categories of fish. The heaviest fish in each category was the winning fish but the length of the fish is typically the tie breaker.

For those who weren't participating in the derby the club had some activities going on inside.

"We'll have a little raffles going on throughout the day" Tulachka said.

The prizes mostly being donated, ranging from a grill kit baskets to a turkey deep-fryer.

"We get a lot of donations just from around the local community, people willing to help out throw buckets together for bucket raffles" Tulachka said.

The Sportsman Club says money they make from the ice fishing derby will go towards fixing some of their courses.