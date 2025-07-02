Sturgeon Bay grocery store taking over former Sal's Foods location

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — Healthy Way Market, a Sturgeon Bay-based grocery store, is opening their second location at the former Sal's Foods building in Allouez.

Sal's Foods announced the closure of their Allouez location in March.

The Sturgeon Bay company made the announcement on Wednesday on social media. According to the owners, Adam Goettelman and Caitlin Oleson, they weren't looking for a second store, but when the opportunity arose in March and the building became available, they "had to throw our hat in the ring and see what might happen."

Owners say the next steps are remodeling, equipment updates to the store and building out their team. They plan to open in October or November, according to their post.

The former Sal's Foods and soon to be Healthy Way Market's second location is located at 3823 S Webster Ave.