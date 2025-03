ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — Sal's Foods location in Allouez is permanently closing on Saturday, March 15, according to an announcement from the grocery store on social media.

In a post on Facebook, the local grocery store thanked all of their "loyal customers and hardworking employees," while encouraging customers to visit them at their other three locations.

Other locations are in Black Creek (504 S Main St), Freedom (W2082 County Hwy S) and Wausaukee (604 Main Street), according to their website.