Oneida man builds wooden canoe by hand, takes maiden voyage on Fox River

ALLOUEZ — An Oneida man says he hand-built a canoe over three months. On Saturday afternoon, he launched it into the Fox River.



Oneida translator Jason Lakalako.ne says he undertook the project to honor the Oneida Nation and all Native Americans

He launched from Heritage Hill State Historical Park, which works closely with Lakalako.ne on other Oneida-related projects

Lakalako.ne plans on canoeing from Green Bay to New York to reunite with the Iroquois Confederation next year

Jason Lakalako.ne, an Oneida translator, spoke about the significance of the canoe. "Not really too many people can remember the last time an Oneida man built a canoe," Lakalako.ne says.

With a crowd of onlookers cheering him on and helping him, Lakalako.ne launched his hand-crafted canoe into the Fox River, continuing a longstanding Native American tradition.

"This canoe represents all nations," Lakalako.ne said. "So yes, I am an Oneida, and this is my canoe, but it represents all people. It represents unity, peace, and harmony for all peoples."

Lakalako.ne explained that the canoe was carved out of a walnut tree and would traditionally take a minimum of five people to complete. However, he primarily built it by himself over the course of three months.

"I did not use any modern tools at all," Lakalako.ne said. "All of this has been done by fire, a tomahawk. This is the one I actually use because this is my favorite tool. And an axe."

Lakalako.ne also shared a heartfelt message. "I love all our people. People of the Standing Stone. I extend my love, my compassion, my sympathy to all human beings, at least to the best of my ability."

Next year, Lakalako.ne plans to sail the canoe all the way to New York to reunite with members of the Iroquois Confederacy.

