Longtime administrator retires, Allouez seeking new leadership

ALLOUEZ — Allouez needs a new village administrator, as current administrator Brad Lange announces he will retire in January.



The village is seeking input to search for Lange's successor in an assessment survey, which closes Aug. 28

Lange says he will continue his work with the Optimist Club, start a friends group for the East River Water Trail and spend time with family

Lange served as village parks director from 1995 until 2014 before taking over as administrator

This comes as Village president Jim Rafter, a proponent closing of the prison within the village, runs for State Senate

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

One local leader has been a mainstay in this building for almost thirty years. We're sitting down with Brad Lange, as he announces his retirement.

After 20 years as parks director and ten as village administrator — Lange says it's time for him to enjoy life with his three grandchildren.

He says he's proud of his work: beautifying and improving the water quality of the East River and the Fox River, making the Village more walkable and championing redevelopment when necessary.

He tells his future successor that balancing a budget never gets easier, and it's all about listening to the people.

"When you're landlocked and 97%-plus developed, it definitely creates a lot of challenges," Lange said. "So it's making sure that we're invested in our residents, invested in our current businesses that are here. How do we support them? What does it take for them to succeed?"

The assessment survey to search for Lange's successor is open until next Wednesday. His final day will be January 3.