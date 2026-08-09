"It's a special place:" Neighbors join together with Miracle League of Green Bay wrapping up 2026 season

After a fun-filled summer, Miracle League of Green Bay is rounding third and heading for home on this season.

"To have 219 players, a record number, is great," Miracle League of Green Bay executive director Gary Rogaczewski said. "But to watch them progress and develop— game to game, year to year— is very encouraging."

For Rogaczewski, it's the end of giving neighbors with disabilities age 4 through 19 a chance to play a sport they love.

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"It's a special place for me to come and watch our kids and our community come together and do the right thing," Rogaczewski said when asked what the Miracle League, an organization with over 300 programs across North America.

The day started with a ceremony honoring all of the teams and its 14 graduating members, including Abby Zentmeyer, who has participated in the Miracle League of Green Bay since she was four years old.

"(When) I started off, I could only hit the ball from the tee," Zentmeyer said. "Then I evolved to hit the ball with someone pitching. I feel proud of myself for getting here."

A bittersweet day for the Zentmeyers, as they leave a league that has meant so much for them.

"Here we are, and it's a whole new chapter in life," said Jennifer Zentmeyer, Abby's mother. "She's 20 today, it's her birthday, and we get to start doing adult things."

Rogaczewski says that games will still happen the week of August 10 due to cancellations throughout the season. After that, the Miracle League of Green Bay will be represented at various events across Northeast Wisconsin before getting ready for next year.