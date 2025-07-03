Evers vetoes deadline to close Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — Wisconsin governor Tony Evers on Thursday partially vetoed a provision to close the Green Bay Correctional Institute by 2029.

The partial veto was included in the biennial budget signed by the Governor early Thursday.

"Let me be clear: I support closing Green Bay Correctional Institution," Evers stated. "As of this writing, there are 1,133 people at Green Bay Correctional Institution; the Legislature provides nowhere for these maximum-security-status individuals to go if Green Bay Correctional Institution is closed."

Village of Allouez President Jim Rafter released a statement on Thursday regarding the Governor's partial veto.

"Last night’s partial veto by the governor is a depiction of how broken our state government is," Rafter stated. "Despite Republicans and Democrats lining up in support for a timely closure of GBCI, our state budget now merely provides funds to further study the issue. The time for studying has come and gone. The Village of Allouez and our community demand action and the certainty they deserve about when this facility will be closed."