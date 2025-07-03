Governor Evers signs biennial budget

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers has signed the 2025-27 biennial budget bill into effect.

After last-minute negotiations between Governor Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers, the 2025-27 biennial budget bill was passed out of the state Senate Wednesday on a bi-partisan vote.

The $111-billion budget had to be signed by the governor which usually takes a few days.

However, many state lawmakers asked for a speedier process, hopeful that the budget would be signed into law before President Trump signs the federal tax and spending cuts package.

Governor Evers responded to those request, and he signed the budget into effect early this morning.

Governor Evers released a statement that reads, "Over the past three biennial budgets, I have made it a priority to listen to the will of the people, to do the right thing for Wisconsin, and to create prosperity that will define our state for generations. We've worked hard to be prudent with taxpayer dollars and save where we can, while still investing in the needs that had long been neglected, cutting taxes for working families, and staying withing our state's means."

Some highlights of the budget include the state child care industry, Wisconsin children and K-12 schools, the future of Wisconsin technical colleges, lower energy bills, cutting taxes for working families and retirees, expanding access to quality affordable health care, supporting veterans and their families, building 21st Century infrastructure, supporting farmers and agriculture, ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water, and protecting natural resources.

While the Green Bay Correctional Institution was not highlighted in the original budget deal, the budget did end up including $15-million to develop specifications for the realignment of the Department of Corrections and ultimate closure of GBCI.

On Wednesday, Republicans also spoke about including the goal of closing GBCI in the next state budget.

Local lawmakers have been sharing their thoughts on the new budget.

Democratic State Senator Jamie Wall of Green Bay—who voted yes on the budget—saying in a statement, "This is not the budget I would have written, but it beat the only two possible alternatives: A budget catering to the most extreme right-wing legislators of no budget deal at all."

Republican State Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevara of Fox Crossing—vote voted yes—says, "No budget is perfect, but the one I voted for today will ensure we live within our means while providing investments in special education, health care and our community."