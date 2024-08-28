Authorities investigating homicide at Green Bay Correctional Institution

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 19-year-old Green Bay Correctional Institution inmate is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to GBCI just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for an inmate without a pulse and not breathing.

Despite first responders rendering aid, the victim was pronounced dead, according to authorities. His death is now being considered a homicide.

The victim and the suspect were cell mates and the incident happened in their cell, the sheriff's office says.

The office says the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Micah Laureano, who was black/Hispanic. The suspect is 24-year-old Jackson Vogel, who is white, according to authorities.

GBCI is an adult male correctional facility operated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any other information at this time.