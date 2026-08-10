Algoma reaching out to community to decide future of downtown fire station

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — After serving neighbors for 76 years, Algoma Fire and Rescue's downtown location is entering a new chapter.

"It's exciting, yet it's sad to see them go," Marie Eytcheson, who owns Off the Hook Bar-n-Grill a block away from the station, said.

With the fire department moving into a new location at 1515 Sunset Ave., the city wants to find a new tenant. Since the building is a part of a C-1 Commercial zoning district, that could mean anything from a library to a bus terminal.

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Algoma reaching out to community to decide future of fire station

In a Request for Proposal statement, the city listed three preferred options:



Food & Beverage: Converting historic engine bays into brewery spaces, restaurants, or outdoor dining.

Commercial/Office: Adaptive reuse for boutique offices, creator spaces, or retail storefronts.

Mixed-Use: Incorporating commercial on the ground floor with residential above.

Bids start at $150,000, and should include a project concept, development team qualifications, a proof of funds and a development timeline.

"What a beautiful building they have," Eytcheson said when asked about the fire station. "As you can see with all the buildings around us, they're so historical and important to this community."

"One year, we did their Christmas party," she added when talking about her interactions with Algoma Fire and Rescue. "So, it was kind of neat to watch all these young, dapper men walk across the street with all of our food."

Eytcheson is also looking forward to the building's future.

"With this beauty, I would like to see something intact with that," she said. "So, maybe some type of museum. Maybe even a store of some sort."

Eytcheson and other neighbors I spoke with also wish the change leads to less yellow lines on curbs to create more parking in front of businesses.

The City of Algoma will take proposals for the old fire station until Oct. 1.