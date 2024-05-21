Meet the newest NBC 26 Weather Forecaster

Avi Carr-Gloth is the newest weekend forecaster at NBC 26.

Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland sat down with Avi to learn more about him and to talk about his experience in Northeast Wisconsin so far.

The two shared stories over cheeseburgers at the local staple Kroll's West, located "in the shadow of Lambeau Field," as Cameron describes it.

"This is pretty sweet," Avi said when leaving Kroll's West and seeing Lambeau Field right across the street.

Avi says he can't wait to explore the area, experience the ever changing weather, especially while he's in the NBC 26 Storm Tracker, and experience his first Packers season.

