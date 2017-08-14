Wisconsin to face Notre Dame at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field

A college football rivalry is about to get some new life with an expected announcement Monday that the University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame will face off in 2020 and 2021.

The games will take place at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Chicago's Soldier Field in 2021, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The two teams have not faced off since 1964.

The two schools' main connection is Wisconsin's athletic director, Barry Alvarez. Before becoming head coach at UW, he was Lou Holtz's defensive coordinator for their 1988 National Championship team - the last the Irish has had in their long, illustrious history.

Wisconsin last played at Soldier Field in 2011, beating Northern Illinois behind quarterback Russell Wilson.