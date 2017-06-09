Rickie Fowler to rock Green Bay Packers-themed golf bag at the U.S. Open

Fair
DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 04: Rickie Fowler walks off the tee on the second hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 4, 2017 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Already a fan favorite, golfer Rickie Fowler has endeared himself to U.S. Open patrons even more.
Fowler will use a Green Bay Packers-themed golf bag at Erin Hills next week, which is hosting Wisconsin's first U.S. Open in the tournament's 117-year history.
Rickie Fowler knows how to play to the home crowd. He'll have this Green Bay Packers inspired bag with him at the U.S. Open. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ddqSqcjGDw— GolfThreads Blog (@GolfThreadsBlog) June 8, 2017
Fowler does not have any direct ties to Wisconsin. The 28-year-old was born in California and played college golf at Oklahoma State.
Fowler tees off at 7:51 a.m. on Thursday on the 10th hole with playing partners Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm.