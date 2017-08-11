McCarthy concerned with player safety after losing Dupre, Randall in preseason game

Dupre left the game on a stretcher after taking a helmet to helmet hit from Tre Sullivan in the second half. Randall left the game in the first quarter after taking a shot to head by Bryce Treggs. The Packers submitted both hits to the league for evaluation.
"There's an emphasis every year about how we can make the league better," McCarthy said. "Obviously player safety is always at the forefront of that. When you see things like those two hits, there's definitely a concern in the area of player safety."
Other Packer injuries suffered in Thursday's game includes Kentrell Brice (finger) Don Barclay (ankle) Raysean Pringle (potential concussion).