GREEN BAY, Wis. - Martellus Bennett is never shy about sharing what's on his mind. His thoughts on the Charlottesville unrest?

"There's a lot of stuff that's repeating itself that shouldn't be. It's 2017," he said after practice Tuesday. "I shouldn't be worried about guys in lynch mobs and [stuff] in Virginia. I should be driving a...flying car right now. You know what I'm saying? It's like, what the hell?"

Bennett's brother, Michael, a Pro Bowl DE for the Seahawks, refused to stand for the national anthem Sunday before Seattle's preseason opener. Michael Bennett, like free agent Colin Kaepernick last year, said he will continue the protest for the duration of the season to raise awareness of racism and equal rights. Michael Bennett said the events in Charlottesville helped him make the decision to protest the national anthem.

"I support Michael in everything he does. He's very well-educated on what it is he wants to happen in the world and what he's trying to communicate," Martellus Bennett said of his brother. "I love him to death, and I think he's very courageous in the things that he does and the things that he says. And I'm very proud to be his brother and to see him make the impact that he does."

Bennett was also active on Twitter Monday, responding to former Packers TE Jermichael Finley's tweet - which has since been deleted - encouraging athletes to stick to sports and keep their political views out of the public forum.

What role are you modeling? https://t.co/H772PuQz36 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 14, 2017

"He says we should be role models, but what role is he modeling?" said Bennett. "I don't know where his intentions were, but I think there's a lot of bad information. A lot of guys have been programmed for so long."

As for Bennett's possible protest plans, he didn't give away a plan, if he has one.

"I make my statements every day. I'm more of an in-the-moment type guy," he said. "So, I don't know. I don't pre-plan anything like that. So if it happens, it happens."