Damarious Randall diagnosed with concussion

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall has been diagnosed with a concussion, the team said Thursday.
Randall went down early in the Packers preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
He was carted off the field and brought to the locker room.
