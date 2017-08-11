Damarious Randall diagnosed with concussion

Marisa DeCandido
7:41 PM, Aug 10, 2017
7:37 AM, Aug 11, 2017
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall has been diagnosed with a concussion, the team said Thursday.

Randall went down early in the Packers preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was carted off the field and brought to the locker room.

 

