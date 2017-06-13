Aaron Rodgers attends Game 5 of NBA Finals

Cloudy
Photo courtesy: Aaron Rodgers instagram
OAKLAND, Calif. - Aaron Rodgers enjoyed his time off Monday night, attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
Stephen A. Smith also snagged a photo with the Packers' quarterback before the game started.
The Warriors led the series 3-1 heading into Monday's game.