Aaron Rodgers attends Game 5 of NBA Finals

Marisa DeCandido
9:06 PM, Jun 12, 2017

Photo courtesy: Aaron Rodgers instagram

OAKLAND, Calif. - Aaron Rodgers enjoyed his time off Monday night, attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

 

Stephen A. Smith also snagged a photo with the Packers' quarterback before the game started.

The Warriors led the series 3-1 heading into Monday's game.

