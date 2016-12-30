Woman pleads not guilty in fatal beating caught on Snapchat

Reports say 20-year-old Sarah Zakzesky waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and was bound over for trial.

Zakzesky and brothers 20-year-old Devin Katzfey and 19-year-old Branden Katzfey are charged as parties to first-degree reckless homicide in the death last week of 20-year-old Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro.

According to the criminal complaints, the victim had joined the defendants in smoking marijuana at Zakzesky's apartment and they all fell asleep. When Devin Katzfey awoke, he thought Mendoza-Chaparro was trying to steal drug paraphernalia and began beating him.

The beating was recorded on the victim's own Snapchat account. His body was found in an alley.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -