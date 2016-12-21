Teen jailed; authorites investigate death of 36-year-old man

CHASE, Wis. - On Saturday, December 17 at approximately 1:15 p.m. Oconto County Sheriff 911 says they received a call reporting a fight had taken place between a 17-year-old man and a 36-year-old man.

According to the call, the 36-year-old man did not appear to be breathing.

The incident took place at Sandy Alberts Lane in the Town of Chase, where the 17-year-old lived.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived to find the 36-year-old man deceased.

Investigators say they learned that a physical altercation had taken place between the two subjects, during which the 36-year-old was knocked to the ground.

Afterwards, he appeared to have trouble breathing.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says CPR was administered by the 17-year-old, but proved unsuccessful.

Authorities have identified the deceased as the 17-year-old's neighbor, Jason Fotopoulos.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and held in the Oconto County Jail.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing, pending review by the Oconto County District Attorney's Office.