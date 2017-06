CAMBRIA, Wis. -

Cambria firefighters were on the scene of the Didion Plant explosion again Sunday night for reports of smoke and flames coming from the rubble, according to dispatchers.

There were no reports of injuries at the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff's Department said small fires have been sparking up from the rubble due to heat spots formed after the explosion. The fire department has been monitoring them and watering down the areas when needed.

Four workers at the milling plant were killed in the explosion in late May, and dozens others were injured. Investigators are still searching for a cause to the explosion.