Severe thunderstorm hits Oconto County community

SURING, Wis. - Broken tree branches, snapped power lines, and brush filled the streets of Suring on Sunday afternoon.



Joel smith was in his basement when the storm hit

"We were hearing trees snapping off. I've got 5 acres. There's probably 25 trees down," said Smith.



Richard Baumgartner says he was just watching TV.

"Rumbling, high wind and all of a sudden and the crash and the neighbor said, you know you got a tree on your trailer. I said, really," said Baumgartner.



He and his family spent Sunday evening cleaning up the mess.

Barbara Kahler feels her situation could've been worse.

"If the house would've went down, I would've went with it, because there's no basement," said Kahler.

While people have weathered this storm, crews have a lot of cleaning up to do.

Now the community of Suring is counting their blessings.

"I'm thankful we're all OK," said Smith.