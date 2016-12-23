Police chief accused of intimidation gives his account of allegations against him

HORTONVILLE, WI -- Tense testimony was heard Thursday night from Hortonville's police chief in night two of public hearings surrounding his future.

Chief Michael Sullivan is facing accusations from officers and village leaders of intimidation and discriminatory conduct.

He's been on paid administrative leave since October.

Chief Sullivan took the stand for more than two hours to give his account under oath of the accusations against him. In the majority of his responses he flatly denied doing, or saying what witnesses the night before claimed he did.

Village leaders brought 14 pages of complaints against Sullivan, who has been police chief of Hortonville for 14 years. Witnesses, including Wisconsin Professional Police Association attorneys, and current Hortonville officers claim Sullivan's words, and written policies, discouraged officers' union-protected rights to grieve and collectively bargain.

Multiple witnesses say Sullivan also used offensive nicknames for village leaders.

Tonight, Sullivan said he didn't use most of the language witnesses claim, adding he heard other officers use it instead. He also denies all accusations of intimidation, or retaliation.

At one point during his testimony, he was asked by his attorney, Greg Gill, whether at any point Sullivan felt the attorney representing the village, James Macy, had implied the case was in some way already decided.

Sullivan recalled a moment in which the two were together in a meeting out of courtesy, going over the list of complaints that were going to be brought against him.