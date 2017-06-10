Opioid treatment pilot program graduates seven participants in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. - Seven people completed a pilot program Friday that treated opioid users with injections to hopefully decrease the likelihood of relapse.

The participants received injections of Vivitrol, which blocks brain cells from connecting with opioids like heroin, thus diminishing the effects of the drugs, according to a Wisconsin Department of Corrections news release.

"Our core commitment is public safety; we believe that it is our responsibility to provide options that prepare inmates for success in the community," said Jon Litscher, secretary of the DOC.