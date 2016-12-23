Oneida company sues Green Bay over waste-to-energy plant

Liz Groth
12:34 PM, Dec 23, 2016
5:32 PM, Dec 23, 2016

NBC26 Live at 5:00

WGBA

A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Oneida Seven Generations Corporation (OSGC) and Green Bay Renewable Energy filed a lawsuit on Friday, December 23 against the City of Green Bay.

Oneida Seven Generations is seeking to recover damages from a failed waste-to-energy plant project.

In 2010, Oneida Seven Generations received permission from the city to build a power plant fueled by municipal solid waste.

After construction began, the city revoked the conditional use permit.

Now, Oneida Seven Generations is seeking "to recover damages sustained as a result of the City's violation of OSGC's substantive and procedural due process rights."  

The suit states that Oneida Seven Generations "has sustained over $5 million in out-of-pocket expenses, lost profits of approximately $16 million, and substantial legal expenses, including attorney's fees to try to convince the City to reconsider its decision." 

The plaintiffs have asked for a jury trial, but no court dates have been set.

NBC26 reached out to the City Attorney's office, but no comment was available at this time. 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top