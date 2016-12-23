Oneida company sues Green Bay over waste-to-energy plant

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Oneida Seven Generations Corporation (OSGC) and Green Bay Renewable Energy filed a lawsuit on Friday, December 23 against the City of Green Bay.

Oneida Seven Generations is seeking to recover damages from a failed waste-to-energy plant project.

In 2010, Oneida Seven Generations received permission from the city to build a power plant fueled by municipal solid waste.

After construction began, the city revoked the conditional use permit.

Now, Oneida Seven Generations is seeking "to recover damages sustained as a result of the City's violation of OSGC's substantive and procedural due process rights."

The suit states that Oneida Seven Generations "has sustained over $5 million in out-of-pocket expenses, lost profits of approximately $16 million, and substantial legal expenses, including attorney's fees to try to convince the City to reconsider its decision."

The plaintiffs have asked for a jury trial, but no court dates have been set.

NBC26 reached out to the City Attorney's office, but no comment was available at this time.