Officer hurt after squad car crashes into house

OSHKOSH, Wi. - An officer was hurt after his squad car crashed into a home Wednesday morning.

Oshkosh Police say the officer driving the squad car went over a curb, across the front yard and into a home on Jackson Street near West Prospect Avenue.

Police say the officer involved was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

VIDEO: Green Bay City Council goes late to discuss Hotel Northland, wheel tax, room tax and the 9-11 Monument