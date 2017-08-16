Officer hurt after squad car crashes into house

An officer was hurt after his squad car crashed into a home Wednesday morning.

OSHKOSH, Wi. - An officer was hurt after his squad car crashed into a home Wednesday morning.

Oshkosh Police say the officer driving the squad car went over a curb, across the front yard and into a home on Jackson Street near West Prospect Avenue.

Police say the officer involved was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

 

