Crews battle fire at The Danish Mill on Washington Island

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. - Crews battled a fire at a popular restaurant on Washington Island early Wednesday morning.

The Danish Mill was engulfed by a fire of unknown origin around 3:45 a.m.

Multiple fire agencies were called to respond. It took 8 firemen to put out the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The firemen had to get to the scene via boat.

Washington Island Volunteer Fire Chief Paul Swanson said the restaurant suffered extensive damage, but couldn't determine a damage estimate.

The State Fire Marshall is expected to tour the building today as part of an investigation.

Swanson told NBC26 one of the firemen assigned to fight the fire was an owner of the building.