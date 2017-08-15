Representatives with the National Parks Service say the Lincoln Memorial in Washington was vandalized either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

One of the pillars of the monument was tagged with red spray paint, spelling out a message that appeared to read "F*** LAW."

According to WUSA-TV, the National Parks Service was treating the paint with gel-type paint stripper safe for use on historic stone.

The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC was vandalized early this morning; @NatlParkService seeking the suspect: Message:

"(expletive) law" pic.twitter.com/Y7CLbsv4Gd — newsbellglobal (@newsbellglobal) August 15, 2017

A Smithsonian directory sign near the National Mall was also defaced with silver spray paint, officials discovered Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, the Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial were vandalized with cryptic messages in February, including one that read "Jackie shot JFK."

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.