GoFundMe campaign promises to 'protect Betty White from 2016'

At 94, Betty White has outlived dozens of her fellow actors and celebrities in 2016 — and a South Carolina man has started a campaign to help keep it that way.

Hours after renowned actress Carrie Fisher died following a heart attack, Demetrios Hrysikos decided to make sure 2016 didn’t claim another of America’s treasured actresses. He took to GoFundMe and created a page titled “Help protect Betty White from 2016.”

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!” the description reads. “If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever (sic) Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017.”

Hrysikos added that while he will do all he can to protect White at all costs, any extra funds will go toward improvements to the Spartanburg Little Theater.

As of 8 p.m. Hrysikos’ campaign had earned just over $200 of the $2,000 goal.

To help protect Betty White from 2016, donate here.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.