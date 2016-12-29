Get to bed: Netflix offering parents an early New Year's Eve countdown

As 48 percent of parents said they plan to ring in the new year with their kids before 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Netflix is once again assisting in putting kids to bed early. Netflix unveiled a series of 10 short clips on Wednesday that include a New Year's countdown.

Among the options for parents, a countdown led by the casts of "Fuller House," "Chasing Cameron" and "Project MC2" are available.

It's pretty simple for parents to trick their kids into believing it is midnight. The videos are available on demand at any time of night. The videos can be found by searching "countdowns."

The service is available to all Netflix subscribers in the United States.

“Netflix is all about giving members the freedom to decide when and how to watch, and the New Year’s Eve Countdowns do just that,” Netflix’s Director of Kids Content, Andy Yeatman, told The Huffington Post.