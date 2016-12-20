SAN DIEGO — Elite Security has fired the security guard seen masturbating only feet away from San Diego Chargers cheerleaders at Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium.

Ironically, the security firm cited "privacy laws" in not releasing the man's name but it has opened a formal investigation into the incident.

The San Diego Police Department has also announced that is has opened an investigation into the incident.

“We have been made aware of this incident and we are investigating the situation,” Lt. Scott Wahl said.

The following statement was issued by Elite Security on Tuesday morning: