Marine veteran helps other vets with PTSD through his charities

WHITE LAKE, Wis. - A Marine veteran in Wisconsin is helping vets across the country overcome their PTSD through his multiple charities.

Karl Klimes owns Moo-Lon Labe Home for Veterans and Semper Fi farms.

Part of his work involves breeding German Shepherds, donating them to military veterans with PTSD. Right now, he has four puppies he's looking to donate to veterans in need of a service dog. One of those dogs is already heading to a veteran in Georgia.

Klimes said his service dog has helped him through his own struggles after deployment.

"If she sees me rolling or tossing in my sleep, she'll hit me with her paw until I wake up," Klimes said. "There's various things that these dogs can be trained to do to help veterans with disabilities."

Klimes also offers equine therapy on his farm in White Lake, Wisconsin.

If you are a veteran in need of help, or want to apply for a service dog, visit his Facebook page here or e-mail Klimes at moolonlabehomeforveterans@gmail.com