Manitowoc Police search for driver of hit and run

Manitowoc Police are searching for the driver of an alleged hit and run. Officers said it happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Hubbard Circle.
Police believed the suspect hit a garage door at a home.
Officers said it is likely the vehicle sustained front-end damage.
A silver paint chip was recovered.
There were no reported injuries.