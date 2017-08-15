Manitowoc Police search for driver of hit and run

Brooke Hafs
6:16 AM, Aug 15, 2017
2 mins ago

MANITOWOC, Wis. - Manitowoc Police are searching for the driver of an alleged hit and run. 

Officers said it happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Hubbard Circle. 

Police believed the suspect hit a garage door at a home. 

Officers said it is likely the vehicle sustained front-end damage. 

A silver paint chip was recovered. 

There were no reported injuries. 

 

 

