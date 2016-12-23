Kick off kid to receive honor at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis - 12 year old Meghan Morgan will spend her day at Lambeau Field Saturday.

She's being honored as a Kick Off Kid for her outstanding volunteer efforts to help children with special needs. Meghan befriended some of her classmates, mentoring them and sharing lunch with them each day at Pulaski Middle School.

It's all to prove that everyone counts.

She says she decided to help to be an extra friend, "I decided to help out and I asked if I could come down to the classroom and do stuff with them and now they recognize me as an everyday person."

Look for Meghan on the sidelines before the noon kickoff.