KAUKAUNA, Wis. - A 22-year-old woman was charged with arson Friday for allegedly setting a fire in a Kaukauna apartment.

Kendra Vandenbloomer of Kaukauna is accused of starting the fire in her apartment above Benchwarmers Bar Thursday night.

She's being held on a $35,000 cash bond.

The fire forced people to evacuate, but no one was injured, the Kaukauna Fire Department said.

The flames and smoke caused $10,000 worth of damage, but was limited to the carpet and personal items.

"The story of the occupant of the home, her story wasn't making sense to us," said Jamie Graff, Kaukauna Fire Department assistant chief. "The evidence and the scene wasn't adding up to what she was telling us."

The owner of Benchwarmers Bar said the bar was closed for a few hours but did not have any damage.

The fire is still under investigation.