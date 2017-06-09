Habitat for Humanity dedicates homes after vandalism

GREEN BAY, Wis. -

The kindness of the community overpowered racist, homophobic and anti-President Trump graffiti during a Habitat for Humanity home dedication ceremony Thursday in Green Bay.

On May 31, construction crews found derogatory statements against the LGBTQ community, a specific ethnic group and President Trump written into freshly poured concrete outside new Habitat for Humanity homes on Walnut Street in Green Bay.

After shock and dismay at the act of vandalism, Habitat for Humanity tried to figure out how to repair and pay for the sidewalk repairs before its home dedication ceremony on Thursday, June 8.

That's when Habitat’s sub-contractors, Loch Construction, stepped in to help. The company ground out the graffiti and repaired the sidewalks free of charge.

Crews made sure everything was repaired before the ceremony so families never had to see it.

"It was of course an unfortunate incident for are organization, but we're just happy that its been cleared out, cleared away, and we're able to celebrate today with those 6 families,” said Colleen Stephens, Habitat for Humanity Program and Marketing Manager.

On Thursday, families were welcomed to six new, beautiful town homes.

"It’s my American dream," said new home owner Cecilia Maldonado.

Maldonado’s daughter was also excited.

"Because it's a very beautiful house and I’m moving in," Diana Maldonado said.

The project began in mid-September and had more than 300 volunteers. NBC26 also helped with the project during the National Women Build Week.

Maldonado’s family also helped build their own home.

"Since the beginning we started with the garages, putting up dry wall, and painting," Mauricio Maldonado said. “Everything, literally everything.”

Habitat for Humanity said the families had to go through a long application process.

"We have an application meeting that we host, and then there is a process through doing screenings, background checks and making sure they would be a good fit, and then it goes to our committee," said Colleen Stephens with Habitat for Humanity.

Green Bay Habitat for Humanity has helped 103 families since it was founded in 1987.